TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $2,602,470.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88.

On Monday, April 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $826.05 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $828.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.