Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

