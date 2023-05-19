Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

