McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Sells $3,592,338.12 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

MKC opened at $88.58 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

