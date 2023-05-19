Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

