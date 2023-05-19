The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,862,021.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93.
  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $266.84 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.