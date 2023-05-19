The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,862,021.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $266.84 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

