Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.