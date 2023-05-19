Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 689.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.