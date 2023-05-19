Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $12.31

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 240,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

