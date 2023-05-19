Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $59.68 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.