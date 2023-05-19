Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $59.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

