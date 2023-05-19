Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) PT at $14.00

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 over the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permian Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

