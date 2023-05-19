Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Target Price at $186.00

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.