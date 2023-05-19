Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Target Price at $186.00

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Shares of RRX stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.