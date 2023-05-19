FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $23.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $17.64 on Friday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

