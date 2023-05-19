Reviewing Frontier Investment (FICV) & Its Competitors

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 711 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Frontier Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontier Investment
|N/A
|-43.31%
|2.17%
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|-58.78%
|-66.95%
|-1.84%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Frontier Investment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontier Investment
|N/A
|$6.51 million
|39.66
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|$27.42 million
|-10.87
Risk and Volatility
Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Frontier Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontier Investment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|114
|591
|880
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 311.58%. Given Frontier Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Frontier Investment competitors beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
