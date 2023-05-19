Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells $5,536,536.72 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

MNST opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

