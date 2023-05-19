Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells $5,536,536.72 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %
MNST opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
