Truist Financial Raises Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $76.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

