Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

CP stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

