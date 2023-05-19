StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.