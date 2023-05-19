Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ennis Stock Up 1.0 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ennis by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

