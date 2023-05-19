The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.08.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

