JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $11,355,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $11,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,748,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,120,804.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $11,270,000.00.

JFrog stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in JFrog by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 139,587 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

