CL King Begins Coverage on ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock worth $765,849. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.