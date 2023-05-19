Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

