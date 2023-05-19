FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Medifast, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $12.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

