SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

SOFI opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

