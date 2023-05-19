Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

TSE:LUG opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.50. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 131.71%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

