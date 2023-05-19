Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Zacks Research

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

CYH opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

