FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Decreased by Analyst

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VHI opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.36 million, a PE ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$3.18.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub ( TSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$11.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.04%.

(Get Rating)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.