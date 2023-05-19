FY2024 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Decreased by Analyst

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

