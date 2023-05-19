Research Analysts Set Expectations for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$529.43 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

