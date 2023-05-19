FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report released on Sunday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shares of SCL opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

