Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $161.20

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

