Brokerages Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target at $3,169.60

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,116.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 2,850 ($35.70) in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Experian Price Performance

Experian stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

