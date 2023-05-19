Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.92 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.