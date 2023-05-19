Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 0.3 %

Rayonier stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.