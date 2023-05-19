GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

