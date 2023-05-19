Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Sohu.com Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SOHU stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 181,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 484,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the period.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
