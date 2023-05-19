Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Equifax by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

