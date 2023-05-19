monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.06.

MNDY opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $232,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $6,522,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 56.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

