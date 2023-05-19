American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

