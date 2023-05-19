China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.