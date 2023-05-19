China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
