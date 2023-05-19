Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

