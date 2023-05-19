Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $107.00 at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.