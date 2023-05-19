Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $4.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading

