Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.