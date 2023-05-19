Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $691.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.02. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

