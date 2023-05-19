Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $420.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.30.

NYSE COO opened at $387.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

