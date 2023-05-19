Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
BCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Brink’s Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BCO opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02.
Brink’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.