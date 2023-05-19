Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BCO opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.