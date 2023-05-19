CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

