B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

